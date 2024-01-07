Should you wager on Jarrett Stidham finding his way into the end zone in the Denver Broncos' upcoming Week 18 matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Jarrett Stidham score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Last season, Stidham ran for 28 yards per game.

He did not find the end zone once on the ground last season in three games.

Jarrett Stidham Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 @Saints 8 13 72 0 0 0 0 0 Week 17 49ers 23 34 365 3 2 7 34 0 Week 18 Chiefs 22 36 219 1 1 7 50 0

