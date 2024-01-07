Will Javonte Williams Score a Touchdown Against the Raiders in Week 18?
When the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders square off in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Javonte Williams find his way into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.
Will Javonte Williams score a touchdown against the Raiders?
Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)
- Williams has rushed for a team-leading 742 yards on 208 carries (49.5 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Williams has also tacked on 40 catches for 185 yards (12.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Williams has found the end zone via the ground in two games this year.
- In two of 15 games this year, he has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.
Javonte Williams Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|13
|52
|0
|4
|5
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|12
|44
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|11
|42
|0
|2
|23
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|2
|0
|0
|3
|9
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|10
|52
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|15
|82
|0
|3
|14
|0
|Week 8
|Chiefs
|27
|85
|0
|3
|13
|1
|Week 10
|@Bills
|21
|79
|0
|4
|31
|1
|Week 11
|Vikings
|11
|37
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 12
|Browns
|18
|65
|0
|3
|6
|0
|Week 13
|@Texans
|13
|46
|0
|3
|24
|0
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|17
|66
|1
|3
|25
|0
|Week 15
|@Lions
|12
|27
|0
|2
|-7
|0
|Week 16
|Patriots
|11
|24
|1
|3
|-5
|0
|Week 17
|Chargers
|15
|41
|0
|3
|17
|0
