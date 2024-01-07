Will Jerry Jeudy hit paydirt when the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders play in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Jerry Jeudy score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Jeudy has reeled in 51 balls for 679 yards (45.3 per game) and one score this year.

In one of 15 games this year, Jeudy has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Jerry Jeudy Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Commanders 5 3 25 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 7 5 81 0 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 52 0 Week 5 Jets 7 6 50 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 5 3 14 0 Week 7 Packers 5 5 64 0 Week 8 Chiefs 6 2 50 1 Week 10 @Bills 3 3 35 0 Week 11 Vikings 7 5 58 0 Week 12 Browns 3 2 11 0 Week 13 @Texans 4 3 51 0 Week 14 @Chargers 6 2 16 0 Week 15 @Lions 7 3 74 0 Week 16 Patriots 5 3 44 0 Week 17 Chargers 6 3 54 0

