In the Week 18 contest between the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Lil'Jordan Humphrey get into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Lil'Jordan Humphrey score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Humphrey's stat line shows 13 grabs for 162 yards and three scores. He is averaging 16.2 yards per game, and has been targeted on 18 occasions.

Humphrey has posted a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 2 2 11 1 Week 2 Commanders 2 1 4 0 Week 4 @Bears 1 1 11 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 1 14 0 Week 11 Vikings 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Browns 1 1 13 0 Week 13 @Texans 1 1 12 0 Week 14 @Chargers 1 1 12 0 Week 15 @Lions 4 3 16 1 Week 17 Chargers 4 2 69 1

