With the Denver Broncos playing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Marvin Mims a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Marvin Mims score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Mims has caught 21 passes on 32 targets for 361 yards and one TD, averaging 24.1 yards per game.

In one of 14 games this season, Mims has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Marvin Mims Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 2 Commanders 2 2 113 1 Week 3 @Dolphins 5 3 73 0 Week 4 @Bears 2 2 47 0 Week 5 Jets 1 1 4 0 Week 7 Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Chiefs 1 1 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Vikings 3 2 12 0 Week 12 Browns 3 2 24 0 Week 13 @Texans 2 1 5 0 Week 14 @Chargers 3 2 11 0 Week 15 @Lions 2 0 0 0 Week 16 Patriots 4 3 63 0

