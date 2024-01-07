Who’s the Best Team in the MWC? See our Weekly MWC Power Rankings
See how every MWC team measures up to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.
MWC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Colorado State
- Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 26-4
- Odds to Win MWC: +250
- Overall Rank: 13th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: L 77-72 vs Utah State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Boise State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: MW Network
2. Utah State
- Current Record: 14-1 | Projected Record: 25-4
- Odds to Win MWC: +600
- Overall Rank: 18th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 63rd
- Last Game: W 77-72 vs Colorado State
Next Game
- Opponent: Wyoming
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: MW Network
3. San Diego State
- Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 23-6
- Odds to Win MWC: +250
- Overall Rank: 25th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: W 72-61 vs UNLV
Next Game
- Opponent: @ San Jose State
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
4. New Mexico
- Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 24-6
- Odds to Win MWC: +400
- Overall Rank: 29th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 111th
- Last Game: W 77-60 vs Wyoming
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UNLV
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
5. Nevada
- Current Record: 14-1 | Projected Record: 23-8
- Odds to Win MWC: +400
- Overall Rank: 47th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 131st
- Last Game: W 72-57 vs Fresno State
Next Game
- Opponent: Air Force
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: NSN (Watch on Fubo)
6. Boise State
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Odds to Win MWC: +2000
- Overall Rank: 55th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 44th
- Last Game: W 78-69 vs San Jose State
Next Game
- Opponent: Colorado State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: MW Network
7. UNLV
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Odds to Win MWC: +400
- Overall Rank: 64th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: L 72-61 vs San Diego State
Next Game
- Opponent: New Mexico
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
8. San Jose State
- Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 11-19
- Odds to Win MWC: +25000
- Overall Rank: 152nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 223rd
- Last Game: L 78-69 vs Boise State
Next Game
- Opponent: San Diego State
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
9. Wyoming
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Odds to Win MWC: +25000
- Overall Rank: 166th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 71st
- Last Game: L 77-60 vs New Mexico
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Utah State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: MW Network
10. Fresno State
- Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 8-22
- Odds to Win MWC: +25000
- Overall Rank: 215th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 139th
- Last Game: L 72-57 vs Nevada
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wyoming
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: MW Network
11. Air Force
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 8-22
- Odds to Win MWC: +25000
- Overall Rank: 246th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 345th
- Last Game: L 88-60 vs Utah State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Nevada
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: NSN (Watch on Fubo)
