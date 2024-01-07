Who’s the Best Team in the MWC? See our Weekly Women's MWC Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the MWC this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MWC Power Rankings
1. UNLV
- Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 28-1
- Overall Rank: 28th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 203rd
- Last Game: W 83-78 vs Colorado State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: San Jose State
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
2. Colorado State
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 23-5
- Overall Rank: 87th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 174th
- Last Game: L 83-78 vs UNLV
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Fresno State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
3. Wyoming
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 17-11
- Overall Rank: 114th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 69th
- Last Game: W 68-51 vs Air Force
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: San Diego State
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
4. San Diego State
- Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 135th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 239th
- Last Game: W 77-70 vs Fresno State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wyoming
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
5. Boise State
- Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 149th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 251st
- Last Game: W 64-56 vs New Mexico
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: San Diego State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
6. New Mexico
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 14-16
- Overall Rank: 197th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 314th
- Last Game: L 64-56 vs Boise State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Utah State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
7. Fresno State
- Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 214th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 307th
- Last Game: L 77-70 vs San Diego State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Colorado State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
8. San Jose State
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 218th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 259th
- Last Game: W 69-54 vs Utah State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UNLV
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
9. Nevada
- Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 11-19
- Overall Rank: 234th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 248th
- Last Game: W 58-57 vs Boise State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Air Force
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: NSN (Watch on Fubo)
10. Air Force
- Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 239th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 171st
- Last Game: L 68-51 vs Wyoming
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Nevada
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: NSN (Watch on Fubo)
11. Utah State
- Current Record: 3-11 | Projected Record: 2-25
- Overall Rank: 336th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 249th
- Last Game: L 69-54 vs San Jose State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ New Mexico
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.