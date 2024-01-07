Should you wager on Samaje Perine finding his way into the end zone in the Denver Broncos' upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Samaje Perine score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Perine has 231 yards on 50 carries (14.4 ypg), with one touchdown.

Perine has also caught 47 passes for 432 yards (27 per game).

Perine has one rushing touchdown this year.

Samaje Perine Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 8 41 0 4 37 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 4 0 3 20 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 3 9 0 2 15 0 Week 4 @Bears 6 12 0 2 23 0 Week 5 Jets 6 22 0 4 73 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 0 0 0 2 16 0 Week 7 Packers 2 10 0 3 31 0 Week 8 Chiefs 1 5 0 2 16 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 8 0 3 35 0 Week 11 Vikings 1 7 0 7 60 0 Week 12 Browns 7 55 1 1 11 0 Week 13 @Texans 1 1 0 2 5 0 Week 14 @Chargers 2 8 0 5 36 0 Week 15 @Lions 6 37 0 1 11 0 Week 16 Patriots 1 2 0 4 27 0 Week 17 Chargers 4 10 0 2 16 0

