Xander Schauffele is part of the field at Plantation Course at Kapalua in Kapalua, Hawaii in the 2024 The Sentry from January 4-7. The par-73 course spans 7,596 yards and the purse available is $20,000,000.00.

Xander Schauffele at The Sentry this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +1400 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

Xander Schauffele Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Schauffele has finished better than par on 15 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day in two of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five rounds and the top 10 on nine occasions.

Schauffele has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 13 times.

Schauffele has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in his past five events.

Schauffele has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Schauffele will look to make the cut for the 20th straight event by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 18 -7 277 0 19 4 8 $13.7M

The Sentry Insights and Stats

Schauffele has three top-five finishes, including one win, in his previous six appearances at this event. His average finishing position has been eighth.

In his past six appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut five times.

Schauffele missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,001 yards, 595 yards shorter than the 7,596-yard par 73 for this week's event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Plantation Course at Kapalua has a recent scoring average of -11.

Schauffele will take to the 7,596-yard course this week at Plantation Course at Kapalua after having played courses with an average length of 7,337 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Schauffele's Last Time Out

Schauffele was rather mediocre over the 20 par-3 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, averaging 2.95 strokes to finish in the 55th percentile of competitors.

His 4.2-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP was poor, putting him in the 22nd percentile of the field.

Schauffele shot better than 69% of the field at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Schauffele recorded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, worse than the field average of 3.3.

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Schauffele carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.8).

Schauffele's three birdies or better on par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP were less than the field average of five.

In that most recent outing, Schauffele carded a bogey or worse on nine of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 9.3).

Schauffele ended the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 4.4.

On the 12 par-5s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Schauffele carded an equal number of bogeys or worse (one) as the field's average.

