Boise County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Boise County, Idaho today? We've got what you need.
Boise County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Garden Valley High School at Cascade High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 8
- Location: Cascade, ID
- Conference: 1A Long Pin
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Council High School at Horseshoe Bend High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 8
- Location: Horseshoe Bend, ID
- Conference: 1A Long Pin
- How to Stream: Watch Here
