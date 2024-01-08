The Milwaukee Bucks (25-11) play the Utah Jazz (17-20) as 9.5-point favorites on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and KJZZ

BSWI and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Jazz vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 124 - Jazz 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 9.5)

Bucks (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-9.7)

Bucks (-9.7) Pick OU: Under (244.5)



Under (244.5) Computer Predicted Total: 238.6

The Bucks have been less successful against the spread than the Jazz this year, sporting an ATS record of 15-21-0, as opposed to the 21-16-0 mark of the Jazz.

When the spread is set as 9.5 or more this season, Milwaukee (3-8) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (27.3%) than Utah (1-3) does as the underdog (25%).

Utah and its opponents have exceeded the total 51.4% of the time this season (19 out of 37). That's less often than Milwaukee and its opponents have (22 out of 36).

The Bucks have a .714 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (25-10) this season while the Jazz have a .387 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (12-19).

Jazz Performance Insights

The Jazz are 18th in the league in points scored (114.6 per game) and 23rd in points allowed (118.7).

Utah is the third-best team in the league in rebounds per game (46.4) and is ranked eighth in rebounds conceded (42.5).

The Jazz are seventh in the league in assists (27.5 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Utah is worst in the league in committing them (15.8 per game). And it is ranked 23rd in forcing them (12.2 per game).

In 2023-24 the Jazz are 12th in the league in 3-point makes (12.9 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.7%).

