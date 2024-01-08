Canyon County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
If you live in Canyon County, Idaho and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wilder High School at Notus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 8
- Location: Notus, ID
- Conference: Western Idaho
- How to Stream: Watch Here
