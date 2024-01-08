Collin Sexton plus his Utah Jazz teammates take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on January 6, Sexton produced 22 points and 10 assists in a 120-109 win against the 76ers.

Below, we dig into Sexton's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Collin Sexton Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 15.9 19.1 Rebounds -- 2.7 2.6 Assists 4.5 3.9 5.1 PRA -- 22.5 26.8 PR -- 18.6 21.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Sexton's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Collin Sexton Insights vs. the Bucks

Sexton is responsible for attempting 12.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.4 per game.

Sexton's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 105 possessions per game, while his Jazz average the most possessions per game with 104.

Conceding 119.5 points per contest, the Bucks are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Bucks allow 44 rebounds per contest, ranking 19th in the league.

Conceding 26.5 assists per game, the Bucks are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.