Jazz vs. Bucks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 8
The Utah Jazz (17-20), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Fiserv Forum, face the Milwaukee Bucks (25-11). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and KJZZ.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Jazz vs. Bucks matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Jazz vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI and KJZZ
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Jazz vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-9.5)
|244.5
|-450
|+350
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bucks (-9.5)
|245
|-450
|+350
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Jazz vs Bucks Additional Info
|Bucks vs Jazz Injury Report
|Bucks vs Jazz Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Jazz Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Jazz Prediction
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jazz vs. Bucks Betting Trends
- The Bucks' +172 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 124.3 points per game (second in the NBA) while giving up 119.5 per outing (24th in the league).
- The Jazz's -153 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.6 points per game (18th in NBA) while allowing 118.7 per outing (23rd in league).
- These two teams are scoring 238.9 points per game between them, 5.6 fewer than this matchup's total.
- These teams give up 238.2 points per game combined, 6.3 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- Milwaukee has put together a 15-21-0 record against the spread this season.
- Utah is 21-16-0 ATS this season.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Jazz Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Lauri Markkanen
|22.5
|-110
|23.6
|Collin Sexton
|17.5
|-125
|15.9
|John Collins
|12.5
|-105
|13.8
|Kris Dunn
|4.5
|-133
|4.9
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Kris Dunn or another Jazz player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!
Jazz and Bucks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Jazz
|+100000
|+50000
|-
|Bucks
|+450
|+200
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.