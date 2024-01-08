See the injury report for the Utah Jazz (17-20), which currently has only one player listed on it, as the Jazz prepare for their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (25-11) at Fiserv Forum on Monday, January 8 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Jazz's last contest on Saturday ended in a 120-109 victory against the 76ers. Lauri Markkanen scored a team-leading 33 points for the Jazz in the win.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Simone Fontecchio SF Questionable Illness 9.2 3.3 1.3

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder: Out (Groin)

Jazz vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and KJZZ

