Jazz vs. Bucks Injury Report Today - January 8
See the injury report for the Utah Jazz (17-20), which currently has only one player listed on it, as the Jazz prepare for their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (25-11) at Fiserv Forum on Monday, January 8 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Jazz's last contest on Saturday ended in a 120-109 victory against the 76ers. Lauri Markkanen scored a team-leading 33 points for the Jazz in the win.
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Simone Fontecchio
|SF
|Questionable
|Illness
|9.2
|3.3
|1.3
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder: Out (Groin)
Jazz vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and KJZZ
