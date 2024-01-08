Lauri Markkanen is a player to watch when the Utah Jazz (17-20) and the Milwaukee Bucks (25-11) meet at Fiserv Forum on Monday. Tip-off is set for 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Bucks

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI, KJZZ

Jazz's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Jazz topped the 76ers on Saturday, 120-109. Markkanen scored a team-high 33 points (and contributed one assist and 13 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lauri Markkanen 33 13 1 0 1 5 Collin Sexton 22 3 10 0 0 1 John Collins 19 5 2 0 1 0

Jazz Players to Watch

Markkanen provides the Jazz 23.6 points, 8.4 boards and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Collin Sexton contributes with 15.9 points per game, plus 2.7 boards and 3.9 assists.

John Collins gives the Jazz 13.8 points, 7.8 boards and 0.9 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Kelly Olynyk's averages for the season are 8.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists, making 55.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Jazz receive 17.2 points, 3.7 boards and 5.1 assists per game from Jordan Clarkson.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lauri Markkanen 22.1 7.5 2.1 0.8 0.3 3.1 Collin Sexton 19.1 2.6 5.1 1.1 0.2 1.1 Jordan Clarkson 14.9 3.6 4.5 0.5 0.0 1.3 Kelly Olynyk 9.8 3.5 5.3 1.2 0.5 0.7 Walker Kessler 8.9 7.1 0.4 0.7 2.4 0.2

