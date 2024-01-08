Latah County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Latah County, Idaho, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Latah County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Moscow High School at Lewiston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on January 8
- Location: Lewiston, ID
- Conference: Inland Empire Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Logos School at Lapwai High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on January 8
- Location: Lapwai, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kendrick Senior High School at Kamiah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on January 8
- Location: Kamiah, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
