If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Latah County, Idaho, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Latah County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Moscow High School at Lewiston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on January 8

7:00 PM PT on January 8 Location: Lewiston, ID

Lewiston, ID Conference: Inland Empire Conference

Inland Empire Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Logos School at Lapwai High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on January 8

7:30 PM PT on January 8 Location: Lapwai, ID

Lapwai, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Kendrick Senior High School at Kamiah High School