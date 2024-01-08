Nez Perce County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Nez Perce County, Idaho today? We have the information here.
Nez Perce County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Moscow High School at Lewiston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on January 8
- Location: Lewiston, ID
- Conference: Inland Empire Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Logos School at Lapwai High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on January 8
- Location: Lapwai, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
