Valley County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Valley County, Idaho? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Valley County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Cascade High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 8
- Location: Cascade, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garden Valley High School at Cascade High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 8
- Location: Cascade, ID
- Conference: 1A Long Pin
- How to Stream: Watch Here
