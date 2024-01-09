Tuesday's game features the No. 13 Colorado State Rams (13-2, 1-1 MWC) and the Boise State Broncos (10-4, 1-0 MWC) matching up at ExtraMile Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 74-71 win for Colorado State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on January 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs. Colorado State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: ExtraMile Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boise State vs. Colorado State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 74, Boise State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Boise State vs. Colorado State

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado State (-2.7)

Colorado State (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

Boise State has a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to Colorado State, who is 8-4-0 ATS. The Broncos are 7-5-0 and the Rams are 5-7-0 in terms of hitting the over. Boise State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in the last 10 contests. Colorado State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos are outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game with a +142 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.0 points per game (158th in college basketball) and allow 65.9 per outing (64th in college basketball).

The 37.6 rebounds per game Boise State averages rank 128th in the nation, and are 7.7 more than the 29.9 its opponents record per contest.

Boise State makes 1.7 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.6 (169th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.9.

The Broncos average 100.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (72nd in college basketball), and allow 87.0 points per 100 possessions (102nd in college basketball).

Boise State has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (136th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.4 (234th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.