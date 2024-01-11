Idaho State vs. Portland State January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Portland State Vikings (9-4, 0-1 Big Sky) meet the Idaho State Bengals (4-8, 0-1 Big Sky) in a clash of Big Sky teams at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Idaho State vs. Portland State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Idaho State Players to Watch
- Kiree Huie: 12.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Brayden Parker: 12.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Maleek Arington: 9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Miguel Tomley: 10.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Griffin: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Portland State Players to Watch
- Kaelen Allen: 10.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jorell Saterfield: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Johnson: 10.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ismail Habib: 9.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hunter Woods: 6.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Idaho State vs. Portland State Stat Comparison
|Portland State Rank
|Portland State AVG
|Idaho State AVG
|Idaho State Rank
|240th
|72.5
|Points Scored
|68.1
|311th
|124th
|68.8
|Points Allowed
|66.8
|86th
|126th
|37.8
|Rebounds
|33.2
|313th
|116th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|267th
|136th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|6.0
|306th
|169th
|13.6
|Assists
|12.4
|258th
|74th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|13.0
|279th
