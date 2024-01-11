The Portland State Vikings (9-4, 0-1 Big Sky) meet the Idaho State Bengals (4-8, 0-1 Big Sky) in a clash of Big Sky teams at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Idaho State vs. Portland State Game Information

Idaho State Players to Watch

Kiree Huie: 12.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Brayden Parker: 12.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Maleek Arington: 9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Miguel Tomley: 10.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Griffin: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Portland State Players to Watch

Kaelen Allen: 10.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jorell Saterfield: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Johnson: 10.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Ismail Habib: 9.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Hunter Woods: 6.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Idaho State vs. Portland State Stat Comparison

Portland State Rank Portland State AVG Idaho State AVG Idaho State Rank 240th 72.5 Points Scored 68.1 311th 124th 68.8 Points Allowed 66.8 86th 126th 37.8 Rebounds 33.2 313th 116th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.1 267th 136th 8.0 3pt Made 6.0 306th 169th 13.6 Assists 12.4 258th 74th 10.5 Turnovers 13.0 279th

