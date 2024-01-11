The Portland State Vikings (5-6) meet a fellow Big Sky squad, the Idaho State Bengals (4-5), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Reed Gym. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Idaho State vs. Portland State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Idaho State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Idaho State Players to Watch

Kacey Spink: 8.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Laura Bello: 9.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Tasia Jordan: 10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Maria Dias: 10.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Sophia Covello: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Portland State Players to Watch

Esmeralda Morales: 19.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Mia 'Uhila: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Rhema Ogele: 12.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Lana Wenger: 5.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Century McCartney: 3.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.