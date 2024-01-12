Boise State vs. Nevada January 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Nevada Wolf Pack (12-1, 0-0 MWC) meet the Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) in a matchup of MWC teams at 10:30 PM ET on Friday. The game will be available on Fox Sports 1.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Boise State vs. Nevada Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Boise State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boise State Players to Watch
- Tyson Degenhart: 14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chibuzo Agbo: 15.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- O'Mar Stanley: 11.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Cam Martin: 7.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Max Rice: 11.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Nevada Players to Watch
- Kenan Blackshear: 16.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Nick Davidson: 11.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jarod Lucas: 17.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tre Coleman: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Daniel Foster: 5.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Boise State vs. Nevada Stat Comparison
|Nevada Rank
|Nevada AVG
|Boise State AVG
|Boise State Rank
|97th
|78.7
|Points Scored
|75.8
|164th
|52nd
|64.8
|Points Allowed
|65.6
|66th
|145th
|37.4
|Rebounds
|37.2
|150th
|296th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|163rd
|320th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|7.5
|185th
|160th
|13.8
|Assists
|13.1
|215th
|22nd
|9.3
|Turnovers
|11.1
|121st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.