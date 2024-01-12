The Utah Jazz (13-19) match up with the Toronto Raptors (12-19) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12, 2024. The matchup airs on KJZZ and SportsNet.

Jazz vs. Raptors Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 12

Friday, January 12 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: KJZZ, SportsNet

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen posts 24.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Collin Sexton posts 15.6 points, 2.8 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the field and 35.2% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

John Collins puts up 13.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Kelly Olynyk posts 7.8 points, 5.4 boards and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 54.2% from the field.

Talen Horton-Tucker averages 11.0 points, 4.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Raptors Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Scottie Barnes gets the Raptors 21.0 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (eighth in league) and 1.5 blocked shots.

The Raptors are receiving 21.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game from Pascal Siakam this year.

The Raptors are getting 14.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game from Dennis Schroder this season.

Jakob Poeltl is averaging 10.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is draining 70.1% of his shots from the floor (first in league).

The Raptors are receiving 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from OG Anunoby this season.

Jazz vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Jazz Raptors 113.3 Points Avg. 113.2 119.1 Points Allowed Avg. 114.5 45.6% Field Goal % 47.4% 35.6% Three Point % 34.3%

