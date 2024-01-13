The San Diego State Aztecs (10-4) play a fellow MWC squad, the Boise State Broncos (9-5), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at ExtraMile Arena. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET.

Boise State vs. San Diego State Game Information

Boise State Players to Watch

Abby Muse: 7.9 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 3.7 BLK

7.9 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 3.7 BLK Mary Kay Naro: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Natalie Pasco: 13.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Mya Hansen: 8.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Elodie Lalotte: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

San Diego State Players to Watch

Adryana Quezada: 14.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Kim Villalobos: 10.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Abby Prohaska: 11.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jada Lewis: 11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Sarah Barcello: 7.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

