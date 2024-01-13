Idaho State vs. Sacramento State January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Sacramento State Hornets (3-10, 0-2 Big Sky) play the Idaho State Bengals (4-9, 0-2 Big Sky) in a clash of Big Sky squads at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.
Idaho State vs. Sacramento State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Idaho State Players to Watch
- Kiree Huie: 12.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Brayden Parker: 13.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Maleek Arington: 9.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Miguel Tomley: 10.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Griffin: 8.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sacramento State Players to Watch
- Duncan Powell: 13.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Zee Hamoda: 13.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alex Kovatchev: 6.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Austin Patterson: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Betson: 11.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Idaho State vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison
|Sacramento State Rank
|Sacramento State AVG
|Idaho State AVG
|Idaho State Rank
|255th
|72.0
|Points Scored
|68.1
|315th
|255th
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|67.5
|104th
|70th
|39.5
|Rebounds
|32.5
|335th
|59th
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|273rd
|38th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|6.1
|300th
|114th
|14.5
|Assists
|12.3
|267th
|358th
|15.5
|Turnovers
|12.7
|263rd
