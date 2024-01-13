The Sacramento State Hornets (3-10, 0-2 Big Sky) play the Idaho State Bengals (4-9, 0-2 Big Sky) in a clash of Big Sky squads at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.

Idaho State vs. Sacramento State Game Information

Idaho State Players to Watch

Kiree Huie: 12.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

Brayden Parker: 13.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

Maleek Arington: 9.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Miguel Tomley: 10.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Isaiah Griffin: 8.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sacramento State Players to Watch

Duncan Powell: 13.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Zee Hamoda: 13.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Alex Kovatchev: 6.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Austin Patterson: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Brandon Betson: 11.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Idaho State vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison

Sacramento State Rank Sacramento State AVG Idaho State AVG Idaho State Rank 255th 72.0 Points Scored 68.1 315th 255th 73.8 Points Allowed 67.5 104th 70th 39.5 Rebounds 32.5 335th 59th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 8.0 273rd 38th 9.5 3pt Made 6.1 300th 114th 14.5 Assists 12.3 267th 358th 15.5 Turnovers 12.7 263rd

