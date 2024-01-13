The Idaho State Bengals (4-6) face the Sacramento State Hornets (1-10) in a clash of Big Sky squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Idaho State vs. Sacramento State Game Information

Idaho State Players to Watch

Kacey Spink: 8.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Laura Bello: 8.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Maria Dias: 11.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Tasia Jordan: 10.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Sophia Covello: 5.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sacramento State Players to Watch

Summah Hanson: 13.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

13.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK Benthe Versteeg: 9.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Solape Amusan: 5.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Irune Orio: 6.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Sophia Lee: 3.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

