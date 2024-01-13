Idaho State vs. Sacramento State January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Idaho State Bengals (4-6) face the Sacramento State Hornets (1-10) in a clash of Big Sky squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Idaho State vs. Sacramento State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Idaho State Games
- December 31 at Montana
- January 3 at home vs North Dakota
- January 6 at South Dakota
- January 11 at home vs Portland State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Idaho State Players to Watch
- Kacey Spink: 8.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Laura Bello: 8.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Maria Dias: 11.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tasia Jordan: 10.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sophia Covello: 5.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sacramento State Players to Watch
- Summah Hanson: 13.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Benthe Versteeg: 9.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Solape Amusan: 5.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Irune Orio: 6.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sophia Lee: 3.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.