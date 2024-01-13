The Idaho Vandals (7-7, 1-1 Big Sky) play the Eastern Washington Eagles (6-7, 2-0 Big Sky) in a clash of Big Sky squads at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Idaho vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Idaho Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Idaho Players to Watch

  • Julius Mims: 10.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Quinn Denker: 12.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • D'Angelo Minnis: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kyson Rose: 7.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyler Linhardt: 7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

  • Cedric Coward: 12.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • LeJuan Watts: 9.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ethan Price: 11.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Casey Jones: 10.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dane Erikstrup: 9.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Idaho vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison

Idaho Rank Idaho AVG Eastern Washington AVG Eastern Washington Rank
261st 71.7 Points Scored 77.1 134th
133rd 69.1 Points Allowed 72.0 206th
284th 34.1 Rebounds 33.6 304th
315th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 7.2 315th
95th 8.4 3pt Made 9.3 49th
187th 13.4 Assists 17.9 19th
85th 10.7 Turnovers 13.7 317th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.