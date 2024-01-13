Idaho vs. Eastern Washington January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Idaho Vandals (7-7, 1-1 Big Sky) play the Eastern Washington Eagles (6-7, 2-0 Big Sky) in a clash of Big Sky squads at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
Idaho vs. Eastern Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Idaho Players to Watch
- Julius Mims: 10.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Quinn Denker: 12.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- D'Angelo Minnis: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kyson Rose: 7.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyler Linhardt: 7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Eastern Washington Players to Watch
- Cedric Coward: 12.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- LeJuan Watts: 9.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ethan Price: 11.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Casey Jones: 10.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dane Erikstrup: 9.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
Idaho vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison
|Idaho Rank
|Idaho AVG
|Eastern Washington AVG
|Eastern Washington Rank
|261st
|71.7
|Points Scored
|77.1
|134th
|133rd
|69.1
|Points Allowed
|72.0
|206th
|284th
|34.1
|Rebounds
|33.6
|304th
|315th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|315th
|95th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|9.3
|49th
|187th
|13.4
|Assists
|17.9
|19th
|85th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|13.7
|317th
