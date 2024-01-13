The Idaho Vandals (7-7, 1-1 Big Sky) play the Eastern Washington Eagles (6-7, 2-0 Big Sky) in a clash of Big Sky squads at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Idaho vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Idaho Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Idaho Players to Watch

Julius Mims: 10.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK

10.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK Quinn Denker: 12.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK D'Angelo Minnis: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Kyson Rose: 7.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyler Linhardt: 7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

Cedric Coward: 12.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK LeJuan Watts: 9.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Ethan Price: 11.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Casey Jones: 10.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Dane Erikstrup: 9.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Idaho vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison

Idaho Rank Idaho AVG Eastern Washington AVG Eastern Washington Rank 261st 71.7 Points Scored 77.1 134th 133rd 69.1 Points Allowed 72.0 206th 284th 34.1 Rebounds 33.6 304th 315th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 7.2 315th 95th 8.4 3pt Made 9.3 49th 187th 13.4 Assists 17.9 19th 85th 10.7 Turnovers 13.7 317th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.