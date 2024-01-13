Saturday's Big Sky schedule includes the Idaho Vandals (7-5) versus the Eastern Washington Eagles (10-3), at 4:00 PM ET.

Idaho vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

Idaho Players to Watch

Kennedy Johnson: 11.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Hope Butera: 9.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Sarah Schmitt: 8.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Amalie Langer: 10.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Asha Phillips: 8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

Jamie Loera: 10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Aaliyah Alexander: 16.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jacinta Buckley: 8.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Milly Knowles: 6.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaleesa Lawrence: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

