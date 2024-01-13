Idaho vs. Eastern Washington January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big Sky schedule includes the Idaho Vandals (7-5) versus the Eastern Washington Eagles (10-3), at 4:00 PM ET.
Idaho vs. Eastern Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Idaho Players to Watch
- Kennedy Johnson: 11.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Hope Butera: 9.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Sarah Schmitt: 8.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amalie Langer: 10.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Asha Phillips: 8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Eastern Washington Players to Watch
- Jamie Loera: 10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aaliyah Alexander: 16.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jacinta Buckley: 8.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Milly Knowles: 6.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaleesa Lawrence: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
