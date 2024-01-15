The Utah Jazz (15-19) clash with the Indiana Pacers (18-14) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 15, 2024. The matchup airs on KJZZ and BSIN.

Jazz vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 15

Monday, January 15 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: KJZZ, BSIN

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen posts 23.2 points, 8.5 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Collin Sexton averages 15.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 34.1% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.

John Collins posts 13.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the field and 37.5% from downtown with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Kelly Olynyk averages 8.1 points, 5.4 boards and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 55.9% from the floor.

Jordan Clarkson posts 17 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton is putting up 24.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 12.6 assists per contest. He's also draining 49.8% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per contest (fifth in league).

Myles Turner is putting up 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He's draining 52.6% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

Buddy Hield is putting up 13 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He is making 44.3% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per game.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 14.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He is making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

The Pacers are receiving 11.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Obi Toppin this year.

Jazz vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Jazz Pacers 113.8 Points Avg. 126.4 117.9 Points Allowed Avg. 124.4 45.8% Field Goal % 50.7% 35% Three Point % 38.3%

