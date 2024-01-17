Boise State vs. San Jose State January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The San Jose State Spartans (5-8) meet the Boise State Broncos (9-6) in a clash of MWC teams at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Boise State Players to Watch
- Abby Muse: 8.4 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 3.8 BLK
- Mary Kay Naro: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Natalie Pasco: 14.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mya Hansen: 8.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elodie Lalotte: 7.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Amhyia Moreland: 11.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Jyah LoVett: 13.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sabrina Ma: 10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Sydni Summers: 5.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nailea Nicholas: 3.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
