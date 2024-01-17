The San Jose State Spartans (5-8) meet the Boise State Broncos (9-6) in a clash of MWC teams at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Boise State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boise State Players to Watch

Abby Muse: 8.4 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 3.8 BLK

8.4 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 3.8 BLK Mary Kay Naro: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Natalie Pasco: 14.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Mya Hansen: 8.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Elodie Lalotte: 7.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Jose State Players to Watch

Amhyia Moreland: 11.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Jyah LoVett: 13.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Sabrina Ma: 10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Sydni Summers: 5.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Nailea Nicholas: 3.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.