Jazz vs. Warriors January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:17 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the Utah Jazz (16-19) take on the Golden State Warriors (16-17) at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and NBCS-BA.
Jazz vs. Warriors Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: KJZZ, NBCS-BA
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen posts 23.5 points, 8.4 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.0% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (ninth in league).
- Collin Sexton posts 15.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- John Collins averages 13.7 points, 7.8 boards and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the field and 37.3% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kelly Olynyk averages 8.2 points, 4.7 assists and 5.4 boards.
- Jordan Clarkson puts up 17.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 41.1% from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Stephen Curry generates 27.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game for the Warriors.
- On a per-game basis, Klay Thompson gives the Warriors 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Chris Paul is averaging 9.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. He is making 41.6% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Dario Saric gets the Warriors 10.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while delivering 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Jonathan Kuminga gives the Warriors 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Jazz vs. Warriors Stat Comparison
|Jazz
|Warriors
|114.9
|Points Avg.
|116.9
|118.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116.3
|46.0%
|Field Goal %
|46.1%
|35.4%
|Three Point %
|36.8%
