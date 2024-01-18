Idaho State vs. Idaho January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Idaho Vandals (8-5) face the Idaho State Bengals (4-8) in a matchup of Big Sky squads at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.
Idaho State vs. Idaho Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Idaho State Players to Watch
- Kacey Spink: 7.9 PTS, 8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tasia Jordan: 10.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Laura Bello: 8.8 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Maria Dias: 11.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sophia Covello: 6.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Idaho Players to Watch
- Kennedy Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Hope Butera: 8.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Sarah Schmitt: 8.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amalie Langer: 10.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Asha Phillips: 8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
