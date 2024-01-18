Idaho vs. Idaho State January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Big Sky slate includes the Idaho State Bengals (4-10, 0-2 Big Sky) facing the Idaho Vandals (7-8, 1-1 Big Sky) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Idaho vs. Idaho State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Idaho Players to Watch
- Julius Mims: 11.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Quinn Denker: 11.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D'Angelo Minnis: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyler Linhardt: 7.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyson Rose: 7.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Idaho State Players to Watch
- Brayden Parker: 14.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kiree Huie: 12.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Maleek Arington: 10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Miguel Tomley: 10.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Isaiah Griffin: 8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Idaho vs. Idaho State Stat Comparison
|Idaho State Rank
|Idaho State AVG
|Idaho AVG
|Idaho Rank
|299th
|69.1
|Points Scored
|71.4
|265th
|136th
|69.5
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|136th
|335th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|34.3
|281st
|269th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|304th
|290th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|8.3
|108th
|276th
|12.2
|Assists
|13.1
|212th
|270th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|10.5
|77th
