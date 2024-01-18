Thursday's Big Sky slate includes the Idaho State Bengals (4-10, 0-2 Big Sky) facing the Idaho Vandals (7-8, 1-1 Big Sky) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Idaho vs. Idaho State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Idaho Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Idaho Players to Watch

Julius Mims: 11.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.7 BLK

11.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.7 BLK Quinn Denker: 11.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK D'Angelo Minnis: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyler Linhardt: 7.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyson Rose: 7.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Idaho State Players to Watch

Brayden Parker: 14.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Kiree Huie: 12.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Maleek Arington: 10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Miguel Tomley: 10.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Isaiah Griffin: 8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Idaho vs. Idaho State Stat Comparison

Idaho State Rank Idaho State AVG Idaho AVG Idaho Rank 299th 69.1 Points Scored 71.4 265th 136th 69.5 Points Allowed 69.5 136th 335th 32.5 Rebounds 34.3 281st 269th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 7.5 304th 290th 6.2 3pt Made 8.3 108th 276th 12.2 Assists 13.1 212th 270th 12.7 Turnovers 10.5 77th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.