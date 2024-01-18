The Idaho State Bengals (4-8) face a fellow Big Sky team, the Idaho Vandals (8-5), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at ICCU Arena. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Idaho vs. Idaho State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Idaho Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Idaho Players to Watch

Kennedy Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Hope Butera: 8.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Sarah Schmitt: 8.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Amalie Langer: 10.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Asha Phillips: 8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Idaho State Players to Watch

Kacey Spink: 7.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Tasia Jordan: 10.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Laura Bello: 8.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Maria Dias: 11.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Sophia Covello: 6.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.