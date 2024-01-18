Northwest Division rivals face one another when the Utah Jazz (16-19) welcome in the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-10) at Delta Center, starting on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the clubs this season.

Jazz vs. Thunder Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 18

Thursday, January 18 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: KJZZ, BSOK

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen averages 23.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Collin Sexton posts 15.9 points, 2.7 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 34.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

John Collins posts 13.7 points, 7.8 boards and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Kelly Olynyk puts up 8.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jordan Clarkson averages 17.8 points, 5.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 31.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game for the Thunder.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He's sinking 54.4% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Jalen Williams is putting up 18 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He is draining 52.8% of his shots from the field and 43.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

Josh Giddey is averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

Luguentz Dort gets the Thunder 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jazz vs. Thunder Stat Comparison

Jazz Thunder 114.9 Points Avg. 122 118.8 Points Allowed Avg. 113.9 46% Field Goal % 50.1% 35.4% Three Point % 39.7%

