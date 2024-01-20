Boise State vs. San Diego State January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MWC slate includes the Boise State Broncos (10-4, 1-0 MWC) against the San Diego State Aztecs (13-2, 2-0 MWC), at 1:00 PM ET on CBS.
Boise State vs. San Diego State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
Boise State Players to Watch
- Tyson Degenhart: 15.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- O'Mar Stanley: 12.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Chibuzo Agbo: 15.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Max Rice: 11.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cam Martin: 6.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Jaedon LeDee: 21.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Micah Parrish: 10.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Reese Waters: 12.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lamont Butler: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elijah Saunders: 6.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Boise State vs. San Diego State Stat Comparison
|Boise State Rank
|Boise State AVG
|San Diego State AVG
|San Diego State Rank
|158th
|76.0
|Points Scored
|77.1
|123rd
|64th
|65.9
|Points Allowed
|65.2
|49th
|128th
|37.6
|Rebounds
|38.1
|111th
|138th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|164th
|169th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|7.2
|213th
|214th
|13.1
|Assists
|13.5
|185th
|136th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|10.5
|74th
