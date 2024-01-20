Saturday's MWC slate includes the Boise State Broncos (10-4, 1-0 MWC) against the San Diego State Aztecs (13-2, 2-0 MWC), at 1:00 PM ET on CBS.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Boise State vs. San Diego State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Boise State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boise State Players to Watch

  • Tyson Degenhart: 15.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • O'Mar Stanley: 12.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Chibuzo Agbo: 15.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Max Rice: 11.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Cam Martin: 6.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Diego State Players to Watch

  • Jaedon LeDee: 21.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Micah Parrish: 10.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Reese Waters: 12.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Lamont Butler: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Elijah Saunders: 6.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs. San Diego State Stat Comparison

Boise State Rank Boise State AVG San Diego State AVG San Diego State Rank
158th 76.0 Points Scored 77.1 123rd
64th 65.9 Points Allowed 65.2 49th
128th 37.6 Rebounds 38.1 111th
138th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9.3 164th
169th 7.6 3pt Made 7.2 213th
214th 13.1 Assists 13.5 185th
136th 11.3 Turnovers 10.5 74th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.