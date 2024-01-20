Saturday's MWC slate includes the Boise State Broncos (10-4, 1-0 MWC) against the San Diego State Aztecs (13-2, 2-0 MWC), at 1:00 PM ET on CBS.

Boise State vs. San Diego State Game Information

Boise State Players to Watch

Tyson Degenhart: 15.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

San Diego State Players to Watch

Jaedon LeDee: 21.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Boise State vs. San Diego State Stat Comparison

Boise State Rank Boise State AVG San Diego State AVG San Diego State Rank 158th 76.0 Points Scored 77.1 123rd 64th 65.9 Points Allowed 65.2 49th 128th 37.6 Rebounds 38.1 111th 138th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9.3 164th 169th 7.6 3pt Made 7.2 213th 214th 13.1 Assists 13.5 185th 136th 11.3 Turnovers 10.5 74th

