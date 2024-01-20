Boise State vs. Utah State January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Boise State Broncos (10-6) meet the Utah State Aggies (3-11) in a clash of MWC teams at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Boise State vs. Utah State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Boise State Players to Watch
- Abby Muse: 8.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 3.6 BLK
- Natalie Pasco: 13.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mary Kay Naro: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Mya Hansen: 8.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elodie Lalotte: 7.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
Utah State Players to Watch
- Cheyenne Stubbs: 15.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Skye Miller: 8.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ivory Finley: 6.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Samiana Suguturaga: 5.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Bridget Mullings: 5.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
