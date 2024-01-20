Idaho State vs. Eastern Washington January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Washington Eagles (8-7, 2-0 Big Sky) face a fellow Big Sky squad, the Idaho State Bengals (5-10, 0-2 Big Sky), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Holt Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Idaho State vs. Eastern Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Idaho State Players to Watch
- Brayden Parker: 14.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kiree Huie: 12.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Maleek Arington: 9.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Miguel Tomley: 10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Isaiah Griffin: 8.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Eastern Washington Players to Watch
- Cedric Coward: 13.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- LeJuan Watts: 9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dane Erikstrup: 12.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ethan Price: 11.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Casey Jones: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
Idaho State vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison
|Idaho State Rank
|Idaho State AVG
|Eastern Washington AVG
|Eastern Washington Rank
|308th
|68.7
|Points Scored
|79.1
|79th
|127th
|69.0
|Points Allowed
|73.2
|229th
|342nd
|32.1
|Rebounds
|33.1
|315th
|272nd
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|313th
|277th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|9.9
|21st
|256th
|12.5
|Assists
|18.2
|15th
|255th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|13.1
|295th
