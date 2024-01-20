The Eastern Washington Eagles (8-7, 2-0 Big Sky) face a fellow Big Sky squad, the Idaho State Bengals (5-10, 0-2 Big Sky), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Holt Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Idaho State vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

Idaho State Players to Watch

Brayden Parker: 14.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

14.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Kiree Huie: 12.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Maleek Arington: 9.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Miguel Tomley: 10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Isaiah Griffin: 8.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

Cedric Coward: 13.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK LeJuan Watts: 9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Dane Erikstrup: 12.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Ethan Price: 11.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Casey Jones: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Idaho State vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison

Idaho State Rank Idaho State AVG Eastern Washington AVG Eastern Washington Rank 308th 68.7 Points Scored 79.1 79th 127th 69.0 Points Allowed 73.2 229th 342nd 32.1 Rebounds 33.1 315th 272nd 7.9 Off. Rebounds 7.3 313th 277th 6.4 3pt Made 9.9 21st 256th 12.5 Assists 18.2 15th 255th 12.5 Turnovers 13.1 295th

