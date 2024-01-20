Saturday's Big Sky slate includes the Eastern Washington Eagles (12-3) playing the Idaho State Bengals (4-9) at 5:00 PM ET.

Idaho State vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

Idaho State Players to Watch

Kacey Spink: 8.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Laura Bello: 9.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Tasia Jordan: 10.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Maria Dias: 11.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Sophia Covello: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

Jamie Loera: 11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Aaliyah Alexander: 15.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jacinta Buckley: 10.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Milly Knowles: 6.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaleesa Lawrence: 9.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

