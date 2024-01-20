Idaho State vs. Eastern Washington January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big Sky slate includes the Eastern Washington Eagles (12-3) playing the Idaho State Bengals (4-9) at 5:00 PM ET.
Idaho State vs. Eastern Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Idaho State Players to Watch
- Kacey Spink: 8.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Laura Bello: 9.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tasia Jordan: 10.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Maria Dias: 11.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sophia Covello: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Eastern Washington Players to Watch
- Jamie Loera: 11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aaliyah Alexander: 15.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jacinta Buckley: 10.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Milly Knowles: 6.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaleesa Lawrence: 9.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
