Idaho vs. Weber State January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big Sky slate includes the Weber State Wildcats (11-4, 2-0 Big Sky) facing the Idaho Vandals (7-8, 1-1 Big Sky) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Idaho vs. Weber State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Idaho Players to Watch
- Julius Mims: 11.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Quinn Denker: 11.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D'Angelo Minnis: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyler Linhardt: 7.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyson Rose: 7.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Weber State Players to Watch
- Dillon Jones: 19.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blaise Threatt: 10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Steven Verplancken Jr.: 11.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dyson Koehler: 9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alex Tew: 7.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
Idaho vs. Weber State Stat Comparison
|Weber State Rank
|Weber State AVG
|Idaho AVG
|Idaho Rank
|131st
|76.9
|Points Scored
|71.4
|268th
|11th
|61.9
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|139th
|270th
|34.5
|Rebounds
|34.3
|278th
|348th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|302nd
|89th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|8.3
|110th
|186th
|13.5
|Assists
|13.1
|214th
|19th
|9.1
|Turnovers
|10.5
|73rd
