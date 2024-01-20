Saturday's Big Sky slate includes the Weber State Wildcats (11-4, 2-0 Big Sky) facing the Idaho Vandals (7-8, 1-1 Big Sky) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Idaho vs. Weber State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Idaho Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Idaho Players to Watch

Julius Mims: 11.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.7 BLK

11.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.7 BLK Quinn Denker: 11.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK D'Angelo Minnis: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyler Linhardt: 7.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyson Rose: 7.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Weber State Players to Watch

Dillon Jones: 19.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Blaise Threatt: 10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Steven Verplancken Jr.: 11.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Dyson Koehler: 9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Alex Tew: 7.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Idaho vs. Weber State Stat Comparison

Weber State Rank Weber State AVG Idaho AVG Idaho Rank 131st 76.9 Points Scored 71.4 268th 11th 61.9 Points Allowed 69.5 139th 270th 34.5 Rebounds 34.3 278th 348th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 7.5 302nd 89th 8.5 3pt Made 8.3 110th 186th 13.5 Assists 13.1 214th 19th 9.1 Turnovers 10.5 73rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.