Saturday's Big Sky slate includes the Weber State Wildcats (11-4, 2-0 Big Sky) facing the Idaho Vandals (7-8, 1-1 Big Sky) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Idaho vs. Weber State Game Information

Idaho Players to Watch

  • Julius Mims: 11.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Quinn Denker: 11.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • D'Angelo Minnis: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyler Linhardt: 7.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kyson Rose: 7.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Weber State Players to Watch

  • Dillon Jones: 19.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Blaise Threatt: 10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Steven Verplancken Jr.: 11.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Dyson Koehler: 9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Alex Tew: 7.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

Idaho vs. Weber State Stat Comparison

Weber State Rank Weber State AVG Idaho AVG Idaho Rank
131st 76.9 Points Scored 71.4 268th
11th 61.9 Points Allowed 69.5 139th
270th 34.5 Rebounds 34.3 278th
348th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 7.5 302nd
89th 8.5 3pt Made 8.3 110th
186th 13.5 Assists 13.1 214th
19th 9.1 Turnovers 10.5 73rd

