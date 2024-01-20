Idaho vs. Weber State January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big Sky schedule includes the Idaho Vandals (9-5) meeting the Weber State Wildcats (3-12) at 5:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Idaho vs. Weber State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Idaho Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Idaho Players to Watch
- Kennedy Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Hope Butera: 9.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Sarah Schmitt: 7.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amalie Langer: 9.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Asha Phillips: 8.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Weber State Players to Watch
- Jadyn Matthews: 9.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Daryn Hickok: 11.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Amelia Raidaveta: 6.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kendra Parra: 7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Laura Taylor: 5.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.