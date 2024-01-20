The Houston Rockets (18-16) clash with the Utah Jazz (17-20) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 20, 2024. The matchup airs on Space City Home Network and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. Rockets Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 20

Saturday, January 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, KJZZ

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen is putting up 23.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He's also sinking 49.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per contest (ninth in league).

The Jazz are receiving 15.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Collin Sexton this season.

John Collins gets the Jazz 13.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game while putting up 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Kelly Olynyk is putting up 8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He is sinking 55.6% of his shots from the floor.

Jordan Clarkson is averaging 17.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He is draining 40.5% of his shots from the floor and 29.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun posts 21.4 points, 9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 53.7% from the floor.

Fred VanVleet posts 17.1 points, 3.8 boards and 8.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jalen Green puts up 17.4 points, 4.6 boards and 3 assists per contest, shooting 40.6% from the floor and 35.2% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 13.4 points, 1.5 assists and 8.7 boards.

Dillon Brooks averages 13.6 points, 3.5 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 40.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Jazz vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Rockets Jazz 112.5 Points Avg. 114.6 109.9 Points Allowed Avg. 118.7 46.4% Field Goal % 46% 37% Three Point % 34.7%

