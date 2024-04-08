Oddsmakers don't project much out of the Boise State Broncos (1-0), listing them with +25000 odds on the moneyline to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Broncos hit the court against the San Francisco Dons in a home game. The matchup starts at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12. There are no odds set yet for this contest.

Boise State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +25000 69th Bet $100 to win $25000 Preseason +25000 67th Bet $100 to win $25000

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

Boise State Team Stats

Boise State is outscoring opponents by 34.0 points per game with a +34 scoring differential overall. It puts up 89.0 points per game (95th in college basketball) and gives up 55.0 per outing (51st in college basketball).

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Boise State and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Boise State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best Boise State Players

The Broncos' scoring leader is Chibuzo Agbo, who contributes 19.0 points per game.

Roddie Anderson III leads Boise State with 5.0 assists a game and Cam Martin paces the squad with 13.0 rebounds per outing.

The Broncos are led by Max Rice from beyond the arc. He makes 1.0 shot from deep per game.

Martin leads the team with 2.0 steals per game. O'Mar Stanley collects 1.0 block a game to pace Boise State.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.