Idaho native garners support from famous driver, racing community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - An Idaho native is looking to race next month after a one-year hiatus and a famous driver is helping her make it happen.

Hannah Newhouse Tweeted she has the opportunity to drive at Hickory Speedway in September.

The 23-year old broadcaster asked if anyone wanted to sponsor her. Good ole’ Bubba Wallace said he would pick up the tire bill.

Turns out, Newhouse has known wallace for years and he has already sent her the funds. Then his spotter got involved, others in the racing industry pitched in, as well as Boise and Twin Falls businesses.

After it was all said and done, she has $12,000 to cover the costs of three races at Hickory, which is only 45 minutes from where she lives in North Carolina.

Newhouse said, “one of the truck teams, actually the NASCAR truck team, the Raem brothers, they own a graphics company, they’re printing my graphics for free.” “They’re going to help me do all of that together, a couple of companies from the Twin Falls area, they’re going to be on board for this race, again it’s out in North Carolina, they’re excited for it. I’m excited to get back to a race shop, I spend my time out there on occasion, but usually with a microphone in hand and a camera crew, not being able to be hands on with the car, to gave me the passion for the career I have now, is very exciting,” Newhouse added.

Newhouse raced at Meridian Speedway last September, taking third place and figured she’s still got it.

As far as whether she wants to pursue racing even after hickory, it’s more of a wait-and-see.

