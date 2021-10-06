Behind the Business: Snake River Holdings, LLC

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Snake River Holdings, a company only in business for about 7 months, is looking to rapidly expand its footprint in Cassia and Minidoka counties.

“We have more than doubled the size of the business since March and I look to have it triple by next year,” says CEO Grant Flaharty.

The company was founded back in March and is continuing to rapidly grow. Their success began with the acquisition of the Double L plant in Heyburn.

“We went in and bought the Double L agricultural line of products,” says Flaharty. “It essentially services the potato industry currently.”

It doesn’t end there though. A new recent acquisition in Burley will mean rapid expansion for the company - especially if the area sees a lot of snow this winter.

“We purchased the Kodiak America line of business, and this is a snow removal business,” says Flaharty. “With that acquisition, we’re able to expand our manufacturing footprint quite a bit here. We’re then going to move forward with the next phase of it, which is installing robotics throughout the entire factory.”

With the rapid growth, Snake River Holdings will be adding a multitude of positions.

“Currently we have about 150-170 employees depending upon what’s actually going on,” says Flaharty. “We look to have around 200-250 employees by the end of 2023.”

The position they need most is engineers.

“For the things we’re going after; electrical, mechanical, hydraulics, and other things like that. We need a tremendous amount of assistance in that area,” says Flaharty.

