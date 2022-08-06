Boise State estimates planned Athletics Master Village will cost over $300 million

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An ambitious plan to create a Athletics Master Village at Boise State now has a price tag, and it will take a good bit of fundraising to get there.

The plan for an Athletics Master Village was announced in April. The vision includes additions to existing facilities, adding new ones, and more.

Thursday, Boise State announced the projects will cost more than $300 million.

The biggest anticipated expense comes on the football field, with plans to update the north end zone with an enhanced premium club experience and fully enclose Albertsons Stadium. These updates are projected to cost nearly $130 million.

For a full list of expenditures associated with the ten physical projects, click here.

“Since our initial unveiling in April, we have had the opportunity to further define details with key projects which includes a much better understanding of total cost,” Athletic Director Jeremiah Dickey said in a press release. “While unprecedented and bold, we are unwavering in our vision to create elite facilities and experiences for our student-athletes and Bronco Nation. Our aggressive fundraising strategy is already well underway and we aim to announce progress by the end of this year.”

