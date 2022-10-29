52 Weeks of Preparedness: Week 25

Barbecue
Barbecue(Michael Cantu KWTX)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:30 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Having food readily available during an emergency is no doubt important but being able to cook that food is also important.

Emergency management officials recommend having a Steno Warmer, camp stove, or portable barbecue to prepare the food. It’s important to remember that items meant for the outdoors are only used for the outdoors, and that an adult is present at all times when using the equipment.

Be sure to keep any matches used to ignite grills are stored in waterproof containers.

“It’s critical that you read the directions to understand how to use them,” said Twin Falls E.M.A. coordinator Jackie Frey. “Outside, again, using a barbecue grill or using an item that’s outside that has total ventilation.”

Emergency candles are also a good resource for igniting anything used to cook food, and are readily available at any local dollar store, according to E.M.A. officials.

