Second daily flights out of Magic Valley Regional Airport starts this week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Beginning Tuesday, the Magic Valley Regional Airport now has two flights a day, both arriving and departing.

For the better part of 2022, the airport has only had one flight, but now there will be an early morning flight, and an afternoon flight.

According to airport manager Bill Carberry, this is a big deal for those people who utilize the airport for business or leisure travel, and comes at a good time with the upcoming holidays.

Carberry says, that the contract currently runs from Nov. 1st until the end of the year, but if it goes well, it could be extended into 2023.

“2023 we are still looking at that, we are looking at possibilities with the airline for 2023, right now there is sales is through mid January, but in the coming weeks we will be working with sky west on the 2023 schedule,” said Bill Carberry, the airport manager.

The airport still must meet the minimum revenue guarantee agreement that was passed in March.

Carberry says it has been a profitable year, with only the first quarter requiring the city and county to pay the difference stated in the agreement which amounted to $25,000.

