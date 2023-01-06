Possible threat at Minico High School leads to arrest off-campus

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Law enforcement received a credible threat of a possible gun on the campus of Minico High School on Thursday at 3 p.m.

When they arrived, they entered the building and placed the school on immediate lockdown.

They eventually located the student in question and found them and their backpack off-campus with a gun inside the bag. Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office placed the student in custody.

There are no injuries and there is no remaining threat.

Cassia County, Heyburn Police, Idaho State Police, and Rupert Police also responded to the scene.

The lockdown was lifted before 5 p.m.

Not many details are being released at this time due to the suspect being a juvenile. We’ll have more information when it becomes available.

Principal Kimberley Kidd provided this statement on Facebook: “Due to the active investigation, we can not comment on the lockdown situation- however our students and staff are all safe. The sheriffs department will be releasing more information at a later date. THANK YOU to every officer/ department/ county that responded to Minico HS today- we are so grateful for each of you!!”

